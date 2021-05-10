Business cycle Industrial orders clearly increased in March from a year ago – production decreased slightly

Order statistics are sensitive to strong fluctuations.

Industry the value of new orders in March was 23.3 percent higher than in March last year, says Statistics Finland. In the first quarter, orders increased 11.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

March orders grew by 30 per cent in the metal industry and by 20.1 per cent in the manufacture of paper and paper and board products. Orders in the chemical industry decreased by half a percent. However, Statistics Finland points out that order statistics are sensitive to strong fluctuations due to the statistical method, as even large orders are allocated to only one month.

March working day corrected industrial production instead, it decreased by 2.3 percent year-on-year. Compared with the previous month, ie February, seasonally adjusted production decreased by 2.1 per cent.

Of the main industries, the largest growth compared to February was in mining and quarrying (6.3 per cent), the electrical and electronics industry (1.9) and the metal industry (0.6). Production, on the other hand, decreased in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (2.6 per cent) and the chemical industry (1.5).

Compared to a year ago, production grew the most in the electrical and electronics industry (6.8 per cent) and the metal industry (2.6). Production decreased in the chemical industry (16.4 per cent) and in the forest industry (5.3).