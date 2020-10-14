Business cycle IMF estimates that the coronavirus crisis will cause permanent damage to the economy: however, change its forecast from the collapse to a little brighter

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that the world economy would contract by 4.4 percent this year. That would be 0.8 percentage points less than the June forecast.

According to the new economic forecast, the world economy would contract by 4.4 per cent this year and grow by 5.2 per cent next year. In June, the IMF forecast the world economy to shrink 5.2 percent this year and grow 5.4 percent next year.

According to the IMF, the main reasons for the smaller-than-expected economic collapse are the easing of restrictions on the movement of states and the measures taken by central banks and governments to curb economic damage.

Despite a slightly brighter forecast, the IMF stresses that the global economic downturn this year is the worst since the Great Depression of 1929.

“This is the worst crisis since the Great Recession, and recovering from the predicament will require major economic policy reforms at both the national and international levels,” said the IMF’s chief economist. Gita Gopinath on the blog.

According to him, the current crisis is causing permanent damage to the economy and the recovery is slow, uneven and uncertain. There is a need to be prepared all over the world for the deterioration of people’s living standards and, in particular, for the taxation of wealthy people and companies to be tightened.

Forecast recession is particularly severe in the euro area, where the IMF estimates that GDP will contract by 8.3% this year and grow by 5.2% next year. Among the major eurozone countries, the economy will collapse this year according to the IMF in Germany by 6.0 per cent, in France by 9.8 per cent, in Italy by 10.6 per cent and in Spain by 12.8 per cent.

“Tourism plays a major role in the economies of France, Italy and Spain. Especially in Spain and Italy, there have been a lot of coronavirus infections, which has exacerbated the economic damage, ”says the Forecast Manager at the Institute for Business Research. Markku Lehmus.

According to the forecast, Finland’s gross domestic product will shrink by 4.0 per cent this year and grow by 3.6 per cent next year. This means that the IMF’s view of the Finnish economy is more positive than that of the Bank of Finland and the Ministry of Finance.

The Bank of Finland estimates that the economy would shrink 4.7 percent this year and would grow 2.7 percent next year. The Ministry of Finance, for its part, predicts that the economy would shrink 4.5 per cent this year and 2.6 per cent next year.

The IMF’s assessment of the Finnish economy is more or less in line with the Business Survey, which estimates that Finland’s gross domestic product will shrink by 4.5 per cent this year and grow by 3.2 per cent next year.

World in the largest economy in the United States, the economic damage caused by a pandemic is projected to be smaller than in the euro area. The IMF estimates that U.S. GDP will shrink 4.3 percent this year and grow 3.1 percent next year.

In addition to the eurozone, the pandemic is devastating badly emerging economies, whose IMF estimates that GDP will shrink by 5.7 percent this year. That is 0.7 percentage points more than in the June forecast. The forecast for emerging economies does not include China, whose economy the IMF forecasts to grow by 1.9 per cent this year and 8.2 per cent next year.

“Emerging economies will have to deal with the crisis with fewer resources, as many of them are constrained by high indebtedness and high funding costs. These economies need to prioritize securing health care costs and transferring income to the poorest of all as efficiently as possible, ”says chief economist Gopinath.

According to him, emerging economies need international assistance and, in some cases, debt relief to survive the crisis.