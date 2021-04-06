Business cycle IMF estimate: US-led global economy rises rapidly from the USSR, while 95 million plunged into extreme poverty

The IMF estimates that the world economy will grow by six percent this year. However, the fruits of economic growth are not evenly distributed, according to the IMF.

The world economy recovery is strengthening, but the economic damage of a coronavirus pandemic has long shadows.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated on Tuesday that the world economy will grow six percent this year from last year’s historic bad bump.

The brighter outlook is mainly due to developed economies. In them, the vaccination of the population against the coronavirus has progressed and wealthy countries have otherwise succeeded in combating economic damage.

The United States has had a significant impact. Its economy is estimated to grow by 6.4 percent this year.

The US economic recovery has been accelerated by the president Joe Biden A $ 1,900 billion stimulus, most of which is direct subsidies to households. Compared to the euro area, economic growth in the United States is clearly faster. The IMF estimates that the eurozone economy will grow by 4.4 percent this year.

Economy according to the IMF, the recovery is very uneven across countries. The coronavirus pandemic hits young and less educated people particularly hard. Especially in emerging economies, women are also the ones most affected by the pandemic.

The IMF estimates that 95 million people have fallen into extreme poverty last year. That means people who have to live on less than $ 1.90 a day.

Chief Economist Gita Gopinath emphasizes that there are still worrying issues ahead, as the pandemic has not yet been defeated and infections are on the rise in many countries.

“There are big differences between and within states in recovery. For those where vaccination progress is slow, political action is limited, and dependence on tourism is high, success is not as good, ”Gopinath writes in his blog.

According to the IMF, $ 16,000 billion has been spent on fighting the pandemic around the world. The huge corona recovery has curbed the worse public health and economic damage that has already taken place.

It urges major central banks to communicate their monetary policy plans clearly in order to avoid a market turmoil in 2013. At that time, the then Governor of the US Federal Reserve Ben Bernanken the statements were interpreted as a sign that the central bank would soon be tightening its monetary policy.

Health crisis after that, the IMF encourages countries to pay particular attention to economic reform. It means stepping up action to combat climate change and ensuring that the benefits of economic growth are passed on to all. In addition, the IMF calls for combating the widening of income inequalities and for the use of new technologies to improve labor productivity.

The IMF also recommends debt restructuring for the poorest countries.