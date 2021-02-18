Business cycle House prices rose sharply in Helsinki, Tampere and Turku despite the interest rate pandemic – PTT predicts that prices will continue to rise

Last year, the nominal prices of old apartment buildings rose by 2.1 per cent in Finland, but regional differences were large. In Helsinki, prices rose by almost five per cent, in Turku and Tampere by about four per cent.

Finland the housing market weathered the coronavirus pandemic well compared to previous economic crises, estimates Pellervo Economic Research (PTT) in its housing market forecast.

“The positive development of the housing market was an exception among last year’s negative financial news. It is also exceptional when you look at how previous economic crises have affected the housing market, ”says Pellervo, an economist specializing in the housing market. Peetu Keskinen in the bulletin.

The forecast examines the impact of economic crises on house prices in Finland and 16 other developed countries since the beginning of the 20th century. In previous crises, house prices fell as the economy contracted, but this time they rose despite the pandemic.

According to Keskinen, the development can be explained by at least three factors: a light monetary policy, a stimulative fiscal policy and consumers’ changed housing choices.

Last In 2006, the nominal prices of old blocks of flats rose by 2.1 per cent in Finland, but regional differences were large. In Helsinki, prices rose by almost five per cent, in Turku and Tampere by about four per cent. In Vantaa and Oulu, prices remained unchanged, and in Lahti and Jyväskylä prices fell by three per cent.

According to the forecast, this year prices will no longer rise so rapidly, as people will have other consumption opportunities as the pandemic eases.

However, the limited supply in Helsinki makes apartments expensive, and in Tampere they are also rising rapidly. On the other hand, the economic recovery is reflected in the acceleration of non-subsidized rental growth this year.

Economist Keskinen emphasizes that when the coronavirus pandemic began, much thought was given to whether people’s housing choices would change. For the most part, however, market developments have progressed in their old careers: the attractiveness of growth centers has strengthened and regional price differentiation has continued. Changes are still noticeable.

“There has been more demand for terraced and detached houses than before, and Kuopio and Kotka stand out in the comparison of cities. The price development in them has been particularly strong, ”Keskinen says in a press release.

In the forecast looked at how real stock prices changed during a pandemic, and this was compared to the ten-year average growth of each city. The comparison shows that during the pandemic, prices have developed even better than average in all growth centers.

In Kuopio and Kotka, real prices have deviated from the usual development in recent years, and growth in them has been four percentage points faster than usual during the pandemic.

In contrast, in many provincial centers the development has been weaker than average. In Lahti, for example, real prices were almost six percentage points weaker during the Korona period.

“The aim of the review is to illustrate how the effects of the pandemic on regional housing markets have differed. In general, it can be said that the polarization of the housing market has continued during the pandemic, ”Keskinen says in a press release.