Business cycle Hope is buoyant in the industry – consumer financial confidence remains grim

December 28, 2020
Confidence in industrial companies rose by eight points in December from the previous month.

Consumers Confidence in the economy has remained gloomy in December, according to Statistics Finland. Confidence in the economy has remained almost unchanged since November.

Instead, the economic confidence of the business community has improved in December, says the Confederation of Finnish Industries. The corona epidemic continues to weaken service sectors, but industry confidence is recovering.

The December reading was -5, while the revised balance figure was -13 in November.

“Due to the corona pandemic, the beginning of the year will certainly be difficult for the economy as well, and the differences between industries and companies will continue to be greatest. But the further the spring progresses, the more the vaccine will help, ”says EK’s leading economist Sami Pakarinen in the bulletin.

