Business cycle Finnish industry “great February” – production increased, but shortage of components threatens industry in the future

Industrial production and new orders increased in February in all sectors, according to Statistics Finland.

Industrial production grew on a broad front in February, and the number of new orders forecasting future production jumped to almost one-fifth, says Statistics Finland.

According to statistics released on Friday, seasonally adjusted industrial production grew by 3.4 per cent in February compared with January. Year-on-year, working-day adjusted output was 5.5 per cent higher in February.

Industrial production grew in February in all industries. Production increased the most, by 4.8 per cent, in mining. Production in the electrical and electronics industry increased by 4.2 per cent and in the metal industry by 3.8 per cent from the previous month.

Compared to a year ago, production, on the other hand, grew the most in the forest industry, by 37.6 per cent. The sharp increase was due to industrial action in February last year, during which production was disrupted.

Danske Banking economists Jukka Appelqvist characterizes the industry in February as excellent. Appelqvist writes in Danske’s press release that the good readings in February create confidence that the business cycle in Finland will continue to improve in the wake of the global economy.

Appelqvist raises with a global shortage of components.

“As the spring progresses, the export industry will receive more traction from the global economy, where the economic situation in the industry will continue to be good. In the future, however, Finnish factories will also be increasingly struggling with the availability of components or other production disruptions. In addition, higher freight costs and higher raw material prices due to the shortage of containers bring their own addition. Some components are in short supply in some places due to the strong recovery of the global economy, ”Appelqvist writes.

“Rising input prices, on the other hand, are putting cost pressure in places, which should be passed on to customers if margins are not to be compromised. A container ship stuck in the Suez Canal also caused delivery disruptions at the end of March. In some cases, a shortage of components can bring extra delay between orders and deliveries. However, what is more decisive in the long run is the sufficient demand for Finnish products in the world. ”

Industry the value of new orders was 18.9 per cent higher in February than a year earlier.

According to Statistics Finland, companies received more new orders in February than in the previous year in all industrial sub-sectors.

Orders grew the most in the manufacture of paper and board, where orders increased by 22.4 per cent. In the metal industry, orders increased by 20.2 per cent from the previous year and in the chemical industry by 6.6 per cent.

In January – February, orders increased by 5.4 per cent from the previous year.