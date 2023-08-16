Business cycle | Finland’s economy unexpectedly wedged itself into the top group of the euro area

Based on preliminary data, the Finnish economy grew by 0.7 percent from the previous quarter in April–June.

Economic grew in the euro area in April–June, according to preliminary data, by 0.3 percent from the previous quarter, the Statistical Center of the European Union, Eurostat, said on Wednesday.

Finland’s economy was among the strongest in the euro area, as the gross domestic product, which measures the standard of living, grew by 0.7 percent from the previous quarter.

Based on preliminary data, only Ireland, Lithuania and Slovenia had stronger economic growth than Finland. Preliminary information must be treated with caution, as it may change as the information becomes more detailed.

In Ireland, the gross domestic product grew by 3.3 percent from the previous quarter, in Lithuania by 2.8 percent and in Slovenia by 1.4 percent.

of the Eurozone of the largest national economies, the gross domestic product grew in the same reference period in Germany by 0.0 percent, in France by 0.5 percent and in Spain by 0.4 percent. In Italy, the economy shrank by 0.3 percent.

In the forecast published in June, the Bank of Finland estimates that the economy will contract by 0.4 percent this year. Inflation will slow down during the current year, which will improve the purchasing power of households already.

As a result, the economy will grow by 0.9 percent next year, but rising interest rates will hold back the growth of investments and private consumption for the next few years. According to the Bank of Finland, economic growth will strengthen to 1.5 percent in 2025.