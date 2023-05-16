Business cycle | Finland’s economy grew by more than 1 percent in the beginning of the year – “The recession stopped at that point”

The Finnish economy sank into a technical recession at the end of last year.

Finland the economic recession seems to have ended at the beginning of the year, when Finland’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew strongly in January–March.

According to the preliminary data released by Statistics Finland on Tuesday, Finland’s GDP grew by approximately 1.1 percent in the first quarter from the previous quarter.

A technical recession is generally defined as a situation in which GDP falls in two consecutive quarters.

The information announced on Tuesday is based on preliminary data from the production cyclical graph. Statistics Finland will specify the figures on May 31.

Finland economists who follow the economy describe the latest GDP data as strong, but remind that the numbers may be revised downwards.

Handelsbanken’s chief economist Timo Hirvonen estimates on Twitter that economists’ economic forecasts will be “new” based on the figures from the beginning of the year.

“The recession stopped at that point, if you believe in the fast advance. These will become more detailed (perhaps a lot) in a couple of weeks, when we get the actual preliminary information”, says the chief economist of the employee organization Akava Pasi Sorjonen on Twitter.

A year ago in comparison, Finland’s GDP in January–March adjusted for working days was 1.2 percent higher than the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Statistics Finland predicts that the number of employed people increased by approximately 1.6 percent in the beginning of the year compared to the previous year. The number of working hours is expected to have increased by approximately 1.4 percent from the corresponding quarter a year ago.