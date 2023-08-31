Business cycle | Eurozone inflation was faster than expected in August

Core inflation, which is widely monitored, slowed by 0.2 percentage points in August.

Consumer prices price increase, i.e. inflation, remained unchanged at 5.3 percent in August based on preliminary data.

Economists in a survey by the news agency Reuters predicted that it would slow down to 5.1 percent.

In August, energy became cheaper by 3.3 percent compared to the same time last year, but unprocessed foodstuffs became more expensive by 7.8 percent, industrial products by 4.8 percent and services by 5.5 percent.

Core inflation, closely monitored by economists, was also 5.3 percent in August, which was still 0.2 percentage points slower than in July.

Core inflation is an important measure because the direct impact of sensitively changing energy and food on consumer prices has been removed from it. It tells better about the wide range of inflation.

For core inflation the slowdown is positive news for the European Central Bank, whose primary task is to ensure price stability.

However, inflation is still clearly faster than the central bank’s price stability goal. According to it, inflation should be two percent in the medium term.

In the course of a year, the central bank has raised key interest rates nine times. Last fall, it twice resorted to exceptionally large rate hikes of 0.75 percentage points for the first time in its history.

By tightening monetary policy, the central bank reduces demand so that it is better balanced with supply. This leads to a slowdown in inflation over time.

Interest rate hikes start to slow down the rate of inflation usually after six months and reach their full effect typically over a year.

Ripe inflation was in August in the euro area in Slovakia, Croatia and Austria.

In Slovakia, consumer prices rose by 9.6 percent from the same time last year, in Croatia by 8.5 percent and in Austria by 7.6 percent.

In Finland, inflation was 3.4 percent in August.

Among the largest national economies in the euro area, consumer prices rose by 6.4 percent in Germany, 5.7 percent in France and 5.5 percent in Italy.

Due to the sharp increase in prices, the real income of households shrinks and the costs of companies increase, as a result of which consumption and production decrease.

Rapid inflation usually causes the most problems for the poor, whose income is largely spent on necessities.