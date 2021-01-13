Business cycle European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde vows faith in eurozone economic recovery – also warns of slowdown in vaccinating people

Governor Lagarden still finds the European Central Bank’s forecast of 3.9% economic growth credible, despite a significant increase in coronavirus infections.

Coronavirus infections the sharp increase and the consequent new restrictions imposed by governments have raised new doubts about the recovery of the euro area economy.

The President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde estimates on Wednesday that the economic recovery will continue more or less in line with the central bank ‘s forecast.

“I think our previous forecast in December is still credible. Our forecast is based on the continuation of restrictive measures in the first quarter [tammi–maaliskuu] until the end, ”said CEO Lagarde at a conference hosted by news agency Reuters.

Central bank estimates in December that the euro area economy is growing 3.9 per cent this year, 4.2 per cent next year and 2.1 per cent in 2023. However, the estimate is significantly weaker than in the previous forecast, when the ECB estimates that the economy will grow by 5.0 per cent this year.

The US commercial bank Bank of America recently cut its eurozone forecast by one percentage point. Bank of America forecasts that the economy will grow by 2.9 percent this year.

At the conference, Director-General Lagarde also emphasized that the pace of economic recovery depends to a large extent on the stage at which state-imposed restrictions on the movement of people and business can be lifted. Promoting vaccination is also important.

“There are concerns that after the end of March, there will still be restrictions in the Member States and that vaccination programs, for example, will slow down.”

One a big issue for the eurozone economy is also the single currency’s persistent strengthening of the euro against the dollar, which could slow recovery and inflation. Governor Lagarde is cautious about the strengthening of the euro, as the central bank’s role is not to take care of the external value of the currency.

“We are very attentive and will continue to monitor the effect of exchange rates on prices very closely.”

The strengthening of the euro means that the cost competitiveness of euro area companies in international trade is declining. In addition, imports into the euro area will become cheaper as a result of the strengthening of the currency, which in turn is likely to slow down inflation, ie the general rise in prices.

According to the central bank’s forecast, the inflation rate will be this year 1.0 per cent and 1.1 per cent next year.

Director general Lagarde also stressed at the conference that the central bank can, if necessary, increase the emergency funding it has started due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, he also considered it possible that emergency funding may not have to be used in full.

In December, emergency funding was increased by € 500 billion to € 1,850 billion. In emergency financing, the central bank buys mainly Eurozone bonds from the market to increase the money supply.

The sellers of the securities are banks and investors who receive central bank money in return. It will allow them to increase their other investment and increase their lending to businesses and households.