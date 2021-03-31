Business cycle Euro area inflation continued to accelerate in March

According to preliminary data, the inflation rate in March was 1.3 per cent.

Eurozone Inflation, the general rise in prices, accelerated to 1.3% in March, according to preliminary data published by Eurostat on Wednesday.

Inflation was 0.9 per cent in February and January, but before that it was -0.3 per cent at the end of last year.

Inflation was accelerated in particular by higher prices for energy, services and food. The rise in energy prices, in turn, is affected by the rise in crude oil prices.

Core inflation, closely monitored by economists and central banks, was 0.9 per cent in March. The effect of energy and food on the change in price levels has been removed from core inflation.

According to the European Central Bank’s price stability target, inflation should be slightly below 2% over the medium term.

Central bank evaluates less than three weeks agothat inflation in the euro area will accelerate to 1.5% this year but slow to 1.2% next year.

The central bank has also announced that it will continue the emergency funding it has started due to the coronavirus pandemic at least until the end of March next year and other exceptional measures until the summer of next year.

In other words, the tightening of monetary policy is not expected for a long time to come. First, the central bank is more likely to stop buying securities and only later to change key interest rates.

Inflation will be accelerated mainly by the projected strengthening of the economic recovery if several countries in the euro area succeed in removing restrictions on movement and economic activity, which in turn would increase demand.