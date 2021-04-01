Business cycle Etla’s exit strategy presents incentives for investment and low-wage work: “Finland needs a significant, even disruptive, reform package”

According to Etla, Finland urgently needs, among other things, incentives for investment, measures to improve employment and automatic crisis equipment.

Government is going to get exit strategy completed the week after Easter. The exit strategy outlines how Finland will open up as the epidemic recedes.

The Business Research Institute (Etla) announced on Good Thursday that it will focus on its own finances exit strategy to accelerate economic growth. In a recent memorandum, Etla presents a total of 14 economic policy reform proposals to launch Finland’s economic growth after the interest rate crisis.

Etla proposes, for example, tax incentives to support research and development spending and the acceleration of labor migration. These same measures were also proposed by the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilän (center) set up by an expert working group in its own in its proposal for the growth and success of companies in the corona crisis and recovery from the crisis.

According to Etla, Finland urgently needs, among other things, incentives for investment, measures to improve employment and automatic crisis equipment. In addition, the research institute calls for, for example, reasonable housing prices and social security reform that encourages work.

The aim is to get out of the painful period of growth that began with the financial crisis, with more accelerating productivity growth, the development of new ideas and investment. According to Etla, tax incentives will accelerate the economy in an upturn better than a stimulus.

“Finland needs a significant, even disruptive, reform package to turn expectations more positive and start economic growth,” Etla’s CEO Aki Kangasharju says in a press release.

Kangasharju is concerned that Finland’s slow growth prospects will not encourage investment, which in itself will prevent growth from accelerating.

“In addition, Finland is weighed down by a zero-interest liquidity trap, where monetary policy makes it difficult to revive the economy. The changes already agreed by the government are not enough to start growth. ”

Etla’s proposals for economic policy: