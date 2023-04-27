Business cycle | Economic growth in the United States slowed considerably at the beginning of the year

At the beginning of the year, the US economy grew by only 0.3 percent from the previous quarter.

of the United States the growth rate of the economy clearly slowed down at the beginning of the year, according to preliminary data published by the Ministry of Trade on Thursday.

One reason for the slowdown in economic growth is the central bank’s strong tightening of monetary policy, which is why companies’ investments have shrunk and the housing market has cooled.

The growth rate of the gross domestic product, which measures the standard of living, was 1.1 percent in January–March, while it was 2.6 percent in October–December last year. The Ministry of Trade announces data on the development of gross domestic product on an annual basis.

According to the Reuters news agency, economists estimate in advance that the economic growth rate would have been 2.0 percent in January–March.

From the previous one Quarter-on-quarter, gross domestic product grew by 0.3 percent. Economic growth was supported mainly by household consumption, but to a lesser extent also by exports and public consumption.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted three weeks ago that the US economy would grow by 1.6 percent this year.

During the year, the central bank has tightened monetary policy nine times and resorted to an exceptionally large interest rate increase of 0.75 percentage points four times.

The United States is the world’s largest national economy, which has considerable importance for the world economy. For many Finnish companies, the United States is an important market area.

The news is updated.