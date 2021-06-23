No Result
Business cycle Danske Bank forecasts slower economic growth for Finland than in the other Nordic countries

June 23, 2021
According to Danske Bank’s chief economist in Finland, Finland is hampered by structural factors.

Nordic countries will recover quickly from the interest rate crisis this year and next, says Danske Bank’s forecast.

In the light of current figures, the economies of the various Nordic countries contracted by about three per cent in 2021 due to the interest rate pandemic. With the exception of Finland, the other Nordic countries are growing faster this year than last year, Danske Bank says.

In Finland, the economy contracted by 2.7 per cent in 2020, while the euro area economy contracted by 6.7 per cent.

According to the forecast, economic growth will be fastest in Norway, where GDP will grow by 3.7 percent this year and next. Growth is forecast at 3.7 and 3.4 per cent in Sweden, 3.0 and 3.5 per cent in Denmark and 2.6 and 2.9 per cent in Finland.

Chief Economist of Danske Bank Finland Pasi Kuoppamäki says that Finland is hampered by structural factors.

“Finland needs structural reforms to increase potential economic growth and increase labor market participation in order to cope with the costs of an aging population. The corona crisis has not changed this, ”says Kuoppamäki.

.

