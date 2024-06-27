Business cycle | Consumers’ confidence in the economy strengthened slightly, more and more people are considering buying a home

Cyclical|According to Statistics Finland, people’s views of themselves and the Finnish economy improved in June compared to May. Business confidence is also strengthened.

Statistics Finland based on the consumer confidence indicator, people’s views on both their own and the Finnish economy improved in June compared to May. Compared to a year ago, the differences were small.

The balance of the consumer confidence indicator was -7.6 in June, while it was -10.3 in May and -12.6 in April. The June reading is the highest since February 2022.

The long-term average of the indicator is -2.5.

People’s assessment of the current state of their own finances was at a very low level. Intentions to use money for consumption were scarce. Instead, intentions to buy an apartment picked up significantly. 15 percent considered buying an apartment or building a house.

The information is based on a consumer confidence survey, which was answered by 1.-17. June, approximately 1,100 people live in Finland.

Business life of the confederation’s EK by business confidence was on the rise in June. Of the main industries, only industry confidence showed a decrease in the confidence indicator.

“There is a very high probability that the bottom has now been seen in the confidence of companies,” says the director of EK Sami Pakarinen in the bulletin.

In industry, production is expected to decrease slightly in the coming months.

The situation in services has been challenging in recent months. In June, however, sales increased slightly compared to May.