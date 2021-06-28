Business cycle Consumer confidence in the economy is strongest for more than three years – companies also see a bright future

As in recent months, consumers had a considerable number of home purchase plans. In addition, very many in June considered buying a car over the next year.

Consumers trust is strongest in more than three years, says Statistics Finland. Estimates of the current state of the domestic economy and expectations of the development of the Finnish economy have clearly improved in June.

Estimates of the development of the general unemployment situation have also become increasingly bright.

Instead, the expectation of one’s own economy after a year weakened slightly in June compared with May.

The confidence indicator measures how consumers expect the economic situation to develop over the next twelve months.

The confidence indicator scored 4.6 in June, down from 2.7 in May. A year ago, the confidence indicator was -3.9 points. The long-term average of the indicator is -1.8 points.

Consumers still rate their own financial situation as excellent. The timing was considered very favorable for saving and also reasonable for borrowing and buying durable goods.

Business Confidence continues to rise in all main industries, says the Confederation of Finnish Industries. The lifting of interest rate restrictions has helped the situation in the service sectors, especially in the tourism and restaurant sectors. Confidence has also improved in industry, construction and retail.

In industry and retail, confidence is clearly stronger than the long-term average. In services, trust is slightly above the long-term average. Instead, construction is still below average.