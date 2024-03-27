Wednesday, March 27, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Business cycle | Consumer confidence in the economy is still weak

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
Business cycle | Consumer confidence in the economy is still weak

Both the consumers' assessment of the current state of their own economy and their expectations of Finland's general economy a year from now were very weak.

Consumers confidence has continued to be weak in March, says Statistics Finland.

Both the assessment of the current state of one's own economy and the expectation of Finland's general economy a year from now were very weak. According to Statistics Finland, the expectation of one's own finances was also low.

The balance of the consumer confidence indicator was -9.4 in March, while it was -9.5 in February and -9.1 in January.

#Business #cycle #Consumer #confidence #economy #weak

See also  Rajuilma arrives in Finland | We can't talk about a storm yet, but a cold front will arrive at six in the morning - the forecast promises that the front will cross the whole of Finland
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
One Piece: Nami and Nico Robin cosplays by bellatrixaiden and nelly_laufeyson are amazing

One Piece: Nami and Nico Robin cosplays by bellatrixaiden and nelly_laufeyson are amazing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result