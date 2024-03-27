Business cycle | Consumer confidence in the economy is still weak

Both the consumers' assessment of the current state of their own economy and their expectations of Finland's general economy a year from now were very weak.

Consumers confidence has continued to be weak in March, says Statistics Finland.

Both the assessment of the current state of one's own economy and the expectation of Finland's general economy a year from now were very weak. According to Statistics Finland, the expectation of one's own finances was also low.

The balance of the consumer confidence indicator was -9.4 in March, while it was -9.5 in February and -9.1 in January.