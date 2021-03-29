Business cycle Cargo ship stranded in Suez Canal could accelerate inflation and cut trade by $ 10 billion

However, the impact on world trade is likely to be small.

Suezin the stagnation of the canal’s shipping traffic may temporarily accelerate inflation, ie the general rise in prices.

A large cargo ship hung in the canal on Tuesday, November 23, blocking traffic at one of the world’s most important maritime hubs. On Monday afternoon, the Ever Given ship was finally successfully detached.

“Delays in production chains usually lead to price increases because there becomes a shortage of products. The previously observed rise in container prices has a similar effect, which is probably exacerbated by the problems in the Suez Canal, ”says the Forecast Manager at the Finnish Business Research Institute. Markku Lehmus.

Overall, according to Lehmus, the impact on the world economy is transient and small.

“At least in the event that the ship is successfully dismantled soon, as now seems to be the case. Still, it is a good reminder of the vulnerability of production chains to a wide range of shocks. ”

German insurance company Allianz estimates on Friday According to the British broadcaster BBCthat the stagnation of shipping on the Suez Canal could reduce international trade by $ 6-10 billion a week, a reduction of 0.2-0.4 percentage points on an annual basis.

News agency According to Reuters, 369 cargo ships are waiting for the channel to open. According to Bloomberg news agency, 450 vessels would expect the channel to open.

Crude oil in the North Sea Brent reference grade rose slightly on Monday afternoon as Reuters said it would take weeks before oil shipments returned to normal. Shortly after the ship was dismantled, the crude oil became cheaper again.

The rise in crude oil prices was also likely to be affected on Monday by the fact that Opec and Russia, the Organization of the Cooperation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, are expected to keep production unchanged at their meeting this week.

European the central bank estimates abundant two weeks agothat inflation in the euro area will accelerate to 1.5% this year but slow to 1.2% next year.

Inflation will be accelerated mainly if several countries in the euro area succeed in removing restrictions on movement and economic activity, which in turn would increase demand.

The difference is the extent to which households are willing to use the funds left over during a coronavirus pandemic to increase their consumption.

Finance company Chief Economist of Nordea Wind Birch emphasizes that a great deal depends on when traffic on the Suez Canal begins to flow normally.

“It may be that due to the stagnation, the prices of some products will rise because they may become temporarily in short supply. There will hardly be any significant inflation-accelerating effect of the halt, at least over a long period of time. The development of wages and the recovery of the real economy are much more essential in accelerating inflation, ”says Koivu.