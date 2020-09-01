Business cycle Business Research Institute encourages government to take action to secure economic growth: “An employment leap is needed now”

According to the research institute, the government program should be reformed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus pandemic leaves a long mark on the Finnish economy, estimates the Business Research Institute.

It is particularly concerned that without faster-than-expected economic growth or spending cuts, public debt will increase further in the 2030s due to an aging population and rising EU membership fees.

According to the research institute, the government program should be reformed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as economic growth needs to be strengthened in the coming years and employment improved.

“No buffers have been collected, even though the economy was already booming during Sipilä’s government. The productivity jump also remained a torso. Now, in addition to that, an employment leap is needed. Korona’s support measures have been largely successful, but the recovery should end as the private sector returns to normal. Competitiveness is key, ”says the CEO of the research institute Aki Kangasharju in the bulletin.

Ministry of Finance based on calculations, the institute estimates that reducing government debt to 60% of GDP would require an adjustment of more than 4% of GDP, amounting to more than € 11 billion.

Halting the growth of the debt ratio to around 75% in the 2020s would require an adjustment of EUR 5 billion, or 2% of GDP.

According to the Institute for Business Research, the remaining term of government should focus on ensuring economic recovery and long-term economic growth and employment. The decisions are in a hurry, although their implementation can be timed later, the review states.

Researchers are in favor of reducing taxation on entrepreneurship in order to accelerate economic growth. In addition, incentives for research and development should be increased, taxation of investments should be reduced and, on the other hand, taxation of consumption and land should be tightened.

The Business Research Institute estimates that the export competitiveness of production will begin to weaken again in Finland. In addition to short-term price competitiveness, care should be taken about long-term success factors as well as resilience in crises, which can be improved through local agreement.

“The funding base of the welfare state needs a higher employment rate than at present. The problem is that strengthening active labor market policies will do little to help here. Up to half a million unemployed people should be allocated to the measures in order to increase employment by at least 30,000 people. Labor policy measures will not help if Finland’s export competitiveness is not good, ”says the research director Antti Kauhanen in the bulletin.

In addition to Kangasharju and Kauhanen, the authors of Memoirs to the Government Heli Koski, Tero Kuusi, Terhi Maczulskij, Päivi Puonti, Olli Ropponen, Tarmo Valkonen and Hanna Virtanen.

Research institute also considers that social and health care reform should restore the means of cost containment. According to the research institute, the government’s current reform of social and health care, including provincial taxes, will increase the pressure to tighten taxation.

Researchers believe that compulsory schooling should be extended to reduce inequalities and that earnings-related unemployment protection should be extended to all those who become unemployed.