Businesses reacted negatively to a possible tightening of the conditions of the preferential program for lending to SMEs at 7.25%. We will remind, earlier the head of the Ministry of Economics Maxim Reshetnikov proposed to narrow the circle of beneficiaries under the program of concessional loans for small and medium-sized companies at the beginning of 2019 within the framework of the national project “SMEs and Support for Entrepreneurial Initiatives.”

Against the backdrop of the pandemic, in the spring of 2020, changes were made to the program. First of all, the authorities relaxed the requirements for borrowers: the clause on the absence of arrears in taxes, fees and wages, as well as the presence of payments overdue for more than 30 days under loan agreements was removed. In addition, concessional loans were allowed to be taken by micro-enterprises in the field of trade and selling excisable goods, expanded the possibilities for refinancing already assumed obligations, and also lowered the marginal rate – from 8.5 to 7%.

Now, according to Maxim Reshetnikov, the program must again be made more targeted.

The toughening of the terms of the program will have a negative impact on small and medium-sized businesses, said the co-chairman of Delovaya Rossiya Anton Danilov-Danilyan. The pandemic continues and the hardest hit industries are still in dire straits, he added.

Many entrepreneurs still have not had time to take advantage of the preferential program and state support in general, so any tightening of the criteria will hurt them painfully, said Igor Sklyar, a member of the RF CCI Committee for SME Support and Development.

The crisis has not stopped – on the contrary, given the situation in the sphere of consumption, it is just beginning, he explained.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Credit follow-up: business criticized government plans to cut support for SMEs