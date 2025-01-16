The number of new commercial companies rose by 7.5% in November 2024 compared to the same month of 2023, adding a total of 9,970 companies, its highest figure for a month of November since 2007according to data released this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

With the year-on-year rebound in November 2024, business creation has seen five consecutive months of increases.

For the creation of the 9,970 companies created last November, almost 498 million euros were subscribed, which is 12.9% less than in the same month of 2023, while the average capital subscribed, which stood at 49,940 euros, fell 19%.

For its part, the dissolution of companies increased by 3.7% year-on-year in the penultimate month of last year, with 2,282 companies disappeared, which means that 76 companies were closed every day of the month of November.









Of the 2,282 companies that dissolved in November, 83.4% did so voluntarily.

17.6% of the commercial companies that were created in November were dedicated to activities real estatefinancial and insurance and 17.1%, to commerce. Regarding the companies dissolved by main economic activity, 19.9% ​​belonged to the trade and 15% to construction.

For its part, the number of commercial companies that increased capital increased by 5.9% in November in an interannual rate, up to 2,423 companies. The capital subscribed in these increases exceeded 1,982 million euros, 19.8% lower than that of November 2023, while the average capital was 818,145 euros, 24.3% less.

In the first eleven months of 2024, the number of companies created has increased by 8.4%while the volume of dissolved companies has decreased by 1.2%.

In monthly rate (November 2024 compared to October of the same year), the incorporation of companies fell by 6.6%, while dissolutions rose by 6%.

The data increases in eleven autonomous communities

The autonomous communities that created the greatest number of companies last November were Madrid (2,467 companies), Catalonia (1907) and Andalusiawhere 1,798 companies were created.

The regions that formed the fewest companies in the penultimate month of last year were La Rioja (31), Navarra (73) and Cantabria (78).

According to Statistics, eleven autonomous communities created more companies last November than in the same month of 2023, highlighting Cantabria (+41.8%), Asturias (+38.2%), Castilla y León (+27.3%) and Navarra (+21.7%).

On the other hand, six communities presented year-on-year decreases in the incorporation of companies, highlighting the declines in La Rioja (-35.4%), Galicia (-6.8%) and the Basque Country (-5.9%).