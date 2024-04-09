Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/04/2024 – 12:10

The Commerce Entrepreneur Confidence Index (Icec) increased 0.7% from February to March, according to the Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (FecomercioSP). It was the fourth consecutive increase in the index, which reached 111 points, the highest level since October 2023.

The positive result was driven by the 2.8% growth in the future prospects of businesspeople, points out FecomercioSP, which also highlights the 3% increase in expectations regarding the country's economy among survey participants.

In the federation's assessment, the cycle of falling interest rates, combined with the increase in the wage bill, is among the vectors that explain this positive result.

Optimism about the future, however, does not reflect the sector’s businesspeople’s assessment of the present. The present conditions index fell 1.3% between February and March and the propensity to invest fell 0.3% in the period.

Caution, assesses FecomercioSP, is related to high household debt and some uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment. In this context, the federation highlights that investments remain at levels below those observed in the second half of 2023.

“With the effects of the fall in interest rates and the improvement in the job market, which, consequently, generates more disposable income for families, the business community expects their revenues to improve in the coming months”, points out FecomercioSP’s economic advisor, Thiago Freitas. “This, however, ends up being overshadowed by the high level of debt of companies and consumers which, added to the high financial cost, significantly discourages investments”. highlights.