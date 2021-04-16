Several clients on the terrace of a bar in Vitoria, last week. David Aguilar / EFE

The Harmonized Business Confidence Indicator (ICEA) published this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) registered an increase of 5% in the second quarter of the year compared to the previous quarter. With this rise, there are already three consecutive positive quarters of this indicator after the advance of 10.5% in the last quarter of 2020, so far the highest in the series, and the rise of 3.6% in the first quarter of 2021 However, it is still far from the pre-pandemic levels.

The upturn in business confidence registered in the second quarter is the result of the improvement in both the expectations indicator and the situation indicator. Specifically, the balance of expectations (the difference between the opinions of optimistic and pessimistic businessmen) stood at -21.6 points, compared to the fall of 36.5 points registered in the previous three months. The percentage of companies that think that the progress of their business will be favorable between April and June of this year has stood at 13.8%, five points more.

For their part, the percentage of entrepreneurs who believe that their business will run normally has increased to 50.8%, while those who are pessimistic about the evolution of their business have dropped to 35.4%, ten points less. The balance sheet (difference between favorable and unfavorable responses compared to the quarter ended) rose by almost two points compared to the previous quarter.

Rise in all industries, all company sizes and all communities

The ICEA, which has a quarterly periodicity and is comparable on a European scale, is drawn up from a representative sample of business establishments. During the second quarter, confidence increased in all economic sectors, in all company sizes and in all autonomous communities.

Among the five economic sectors analyzed, where confidence increased the most in the second quarter were transport and hospitality (+ 6.1%) and other services (+ 5.8%), followed by construction (+ 5.6%), industry (+ 4.8%) and commerce (+ 3%).

By size, trust improved the most in the smallest companies, which have also been the most affected by mobility restrictions: it rose 6.4% in those with fewer than 10 employees and 5.2% in those with 10 to 49. Next, companies with 50 to 199 wage earners registered an increase of 5%; in those with 200 to 999 employees it rose by 2.5% and in those with more than a thousand, by 2%.

Business confidence picked up in all the autonomous communities in the second quarter, especially in Castilla-La Mancha (+ 8.3%), Catalonia (+ 7.8%) and the Balearic Islands (+ 7.1%). On the other hand, the smallest increases were registered in the Valencian Community (+ 1.8%), Galicia (+ 2.4%) and Murcia (+ 3.2%).

