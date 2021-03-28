The suspension of parades has reduced the sale of candy and gifts, wax, robes, floral decorations and chair rentals to almost zero A moment of the blessing ceremony of the city against the pandemic held yesterday by Charity at the gates of the Santa Catalina temple. / JAVIER CARRIÓN / AGM ANTONIO BOTÍAS Murcia Sunday, March 28, 2021, 07:40



Perhaps it is the orange blossom that bursts in the streets these days the only thing that the Nazarene, nor the rest of the population, costs a penny during Holy Week in Murcia. Because the rest, from the beauty of its steps to the most humble candy that comes out of a senna, no longer only has a price: it has always served to support many fa