The suspension of parades has reduced the sale of candy and gifts, wax, robes, floral decorations and chair rentals to almost zero
Perhaps it is the orange blossom that bursts in the streets these days the only thing that the Nazarene, nor the rest of the population, costs a penny during Holy Week in Murcia. Because the rest, from the beauty of its steps to the most humble candy that comes out of a senna, no longer only has a price: it has always served to support many fa
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Today LAST DAY to subscribe 3 months for only € 9.95
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#Business #brotherhoods #Camino #del #Calvario #Murcia
Leave a Reply