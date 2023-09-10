Stellantis officially launches the “Business Bonus” initiative. Rather than initiative, it would be better to talk about incentive: as can be seen from the name, this is a bonus for the purchase of vehicles of the Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep, Lancia, Opel and Peugeot brands by companies and freelancers with a VAT number. Available until next December 31st, this incentive allows, according to Stellantis, access to 40,000,000 benefits on the models of the brands mentioned above.

How to get it

“Each car has been assigned a ‘bonus’ which the user can request on the dedicated landing page www.bonusimpresa.it and show at the dealership. The promotion is not tied under any conditions and does not require exchange, scrapping or sale from stock, and can be combined with state incentives where applicable – explains Stellantis in a note – On the site you can select the brand and model you are interested in know the value of the promotiondownload the coupon and present it at the dealership to take advantage of the coupon in the purchase process”.

Advantages for many models

In concrete terms, the bonus on the Opel Astra Plug-In Hybrid is 3,500 euros, on the Citroën C5 Aircross it is 5,100 euros, on the Jeep Compass 4xe it is 5,600 euros, on Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid Plug-In Q4 by 3,900 euros, on the Peugeot 508 SW Plug-In Hybrid by 3,800 euros, on the DS 4 Plug-In Hybrid by 3,400 euros, on the Fiat Panda, Tipo and 500X by 2,100, 3,600 and 3,700 euros respectively, and on Lancia Ypsilon of 2,700 euros.

Alongside the Matches VAT

“With ‘Bonus Impresa’, Stellantis, together with its Italian sales network, wants to support those who use the car as a work tool and he means it encourage the renewal of the fleet more quickly, demonstrating, once again, how the Group is a reality made up of professionals serving professionals with concrete proposals and models for any need – concludes the note from the Italian-French group – A concrete initiative that arises from the centrality of the customer.”