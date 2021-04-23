President of the small and medium-sized business association “Support of Russia” Alexander Kalinin sent an appeal to the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova with a request to clarify whether tourists who participate in one-day tours to Abkhazia from the territory of the Krasnodar Territory, for example, from Sochi, should take tests for coronavirus. The corresponding copy of the letter appeared at Izvestia on Friday, April 23rd.

Rospotrebnadzor ordered Russians arriving from abroad to pass the coronavirus test twice. For tourists from Tanzania and Turkey, the measure is already in effect, for the rest – from May 1. Travelers, upon returning from Abkhazia, will also take a PCR test for COVID-19.

“The requirement of Rospotrebnadzor for the mandatory passing of coronavirus tests for those arriving in Russia by any means of transport threatens to ruin the organizers of one-day tours to Abkhazia,” Aleksey Kozhevnikov, vice president of Opora Rossii, told Izvestia.

The business association noted that they are receiving messages from entrepreneurs with a request to clarify whether the participants of one-day tours need to be tested, since there is no clear interpretation – there is no Rospotrebnadzor order.

Opor Rossii said that even if Russians visiting Abkhazia for one day need to take a PCR test (and even two from May 1), many entrepreneurs who organize such excursions “will be left without income and go bankrupt.”

Earlier, representatives of the tourism industry assessed the requirement for Russians to take the coronavirus test twice upon return from abroad. Thus, the Intourist operator expressed the opinion that double testing will not affect the demand for travel abroad, since in this case, citizens already pass the tests twice (before and after the trip).

Tour operators agreed that the new rules could hit the tourist flow to Abkhazia, since budget family vacations are popular in this country, and the cost of PCR tests for a family of four is actually equal to the cost of living in an inexpensive boarding house.

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) believes that now testing has become more affordable, a number of tour operators have agreements with medical centers that are ready to offer discounts. Also, Russians with a compulsory health insurance policy can take the test for free.