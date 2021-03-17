Business has warned of rising costs and a possible increase in the cost of food, medicine and consumer goods due to the restriction of the movement of trucks on the Moscow Ring Road. Russian associations of entrepreneurs have prepared a corresponding appeal to the Moscow mayor’s office.

From April 5, new traffic rules for vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tons will be in force in the capital, the authors of the letter recalled. Transit trucks will no longer be able to enter Moscow, which is limited by the Moscow Ring Road. As an alternative, the authorities are proposing the Central Ring Road (TsKAD), on which traffic is paid, the letter specifies. Moreover, the trucks can drive along the concrete roads A-107 and A-108, the capital’s officials have already noted. Transport with products that the city provides can get a special pass for regular traffic in the metropolis. In the meantime, any truck up to 12 tons moves around the city at night from 22:00 to 06:00 without a pass.

The Metropolitan Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development approved new restrictions in March 2021. These measures should make driving along the Moscow Ring Road more comfortable and safer. Business stressed: while the Central Ring Road cannot become an alternative to the Moscow Ring Road. The pandemic prevented transport and logistics companies from building efficient routes along the road. After all, initially the business considered it as an addition to the Moscow Ring Road. Moreover, construction work is still underway at the Central Ring Road. Plus, traffic on the Central Ring Road is paid: about 700 thousand rubles per car per year.

A major change in logistics routes will increase delivery costs, the letter says. This will affect the cost of goods for end consumers in Moscow and other regions. Therefore, the companies proposed to revise the rules in the near future.

The cost of delivery from the introduction of new standards will indeed increase, Igor Nikolayev, director of the Institute for Strategic Analysis of the company Financial and Accounting Consultants, told Izvestia. Usually, goods are transported in wagons up to 10-12 tons, but now companies will have to deliver products in smaller vehicles in order not to fall under new restrictions. The expert added that the cost of goods will also grow, but who exactly will pay for this increase is not yet clear, because the purchasing power has been reduced.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Laughing trucks: business asks to cancel the ban on the passage of trucks on the Moscow Ring Road