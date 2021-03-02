The business asked the authorities not to denounce the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTT) with the Netherlands. Alexander Shokhin, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), addressed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs warns that if the DTT with the Netherlands is severed, this could lead to a number of negative consequences. In particular, to a reduction in investment activity, a decrease in the quotations of companies that have chosen Holland as their jurisdiction for an IPO, to a reduction in the dividend flow from this country to Russia, problems with the determination of residence and double taxation of individuals receiving income from the kingdom.

In general, a similar position is held by the Association of European Businesses (AEB). Its general director, Tadzio Schilling, told Izvestia that she is in favor of maintaining the agreement, since its break will lead to a decrease in economic activity in Russia by foreign investors.

The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation proposed to Amsterdam to revise the DTT in August last year – on terms similar to the agreements already concluded with Cyprus, Malta and Luxembourg. According to these “basic” agreements, if a foreign resident owns at least 15% in a Russian company for at least one year and is a public company, whose shares are quoted on the stock exchange, then he pays 5%, not 15%. In addition, a number of preferences, up to full exemption from tax in the country of the source of income, are provided for government agencies, banks and bond issuers. In all other cases, the rate on the withdrawal of capital in one form or another is at least 15%.

The offer of the Ministry of Finance in Amsterdam was refused. The Russian authorities have so far adhered to an ultimatum rhetoric: if Holland does not accept the terms, the agreement will be denounced.

Denonsense: business asks not to break the tax agreement with the Netherlands