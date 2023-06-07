One month left for the fifth edition of First Playable, the business event for the video game sector in Italy organized by IIDEA and the Toscana Film Commission – Fondazione Sistema Toscana, in collaboration with the ICE Agency. The appointment is in fact scheduled for 6 and 7 July 2023 in Florence in the spaces of Nana Bianca. For all video game development studios and Italian freelancers who have registered for the event, it is already possible access directly from the official First Playable website to the MeetToMatch platform to set up 1:1 business meetings with over 30 international publishers and investors who have already confirmed their presence in Florence. The main objective of First Playable is to facilitate connections between Italian production companies and international operators for business opportunities and to create an international showcase for the development of made in Italy video games: in the past edition of the event 630 business appointments in 2 days.

The 2023 edition will also be able to count on the support of various partners who will bring value to the event through exclusive content. For the first time, Google, Diamond Partner, will be present to illustrate how the Italian video game industry can grow its business with the help of Google Gaming Solutions on all platforms. Google will also hold a workshop dedicated to the best way to do user acquisition. In addition, Google and Unreal Engine, Diamond Partner, Acer, AWS for Games and Maga Animation Studio and Partners 34BigThings, Broken Arms Games and MixedBag will be partners. To get more information about the event, register or access the matchmaking platform, just visit the First Playable site. Participation for Italian developers is free.