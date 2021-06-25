The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia (FNPR) have asked the government to introduce compulsory vaccination for the entire adult population of the country, except for those who have enough antibodies or have contraindications to vaccination. Text published on the FNPR website.

The organizations emphasize that only curbing the further spread of coronavirus infection will help restore the economy and labor market to pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, business and trade unions have issued an appeal to workers to get vaccinated in order to work effectively.

Related materials

If the mandatory vaccination is not started, they argue, further waves of infection are possible. And this, in turn, is fraught with the closure of enterprises for an indefinite period.

The authors of the appeal noted that a paradoxical situation is developing in Russia. The country was the first in the world to register a vaccine against coronavirus, and the vaccination rate of the population remains one of the lowest. Against this background, they stressed, decisive action is required to form herd immunity.

Currently, coronavirus vaccination is mandatory only for certain occupational groups. As of Friday, June 25, ten regions of Russia have introduced it. From the beginning of next week, the same decision will be made by eight more subjects of the federation.