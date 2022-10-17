There are no problems with paying with the Mir card in the UAE, the country’s banks that cooperated with the system still continue to accept it. Maxim Zagornov, business ambassador of Delovaya Rossiya to the UAE, stated this in an interview with Izvestiya.

“I myself recently used the Mir card in Dubai. Yes, there were certain difficulties, not all ATMs accepted it. I think that Mir cards can now be considered as a payment instrument in the UAE, until I heard that it was blocked and refused to work. It’s just that not all banks worked with it, this must be taken into account, ”the business ambassador specified.

In October 2021, the leading digital commerce provider in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, Network International, allowed paying with the Mir card in Terminal B of Dubai Airport.

In December 2021, the head of the National Payment Card System (NSPK) Vladimir Komlev said that contactless payment for goods and services in the UAE became available to cardholders of the Mir payment system.

On July 13 this year, the UAE Embassy in Moscow announced that working groups from Russia and the UAE are discussing the possible use of the Mir card throughout the Emirates.

In Turkey in September, all five banks that cooperated with the Mir system gradually abandoned this under pressure from the United States.

