It will cost the state 4 billion euros more per month. This Thursday, in the wake of Jean Castex’s announcements concerning the new health measures in force to fight the spread of the Covid, the Minister of the Economy detailed a series of additional measures to help companies cope with the crisis.

Foremost among them, Bruno Le Maire confirmed the establishment of a deferral for the repayment of loans guaranteed by the State (PGE). Initially set at one year, companies will therefore be able to benefit from an additional year to repay. A relief for those who had contracted an EMP in March 2020 and whose first installments should have been paid in a few weeks. The French Banking Federation has thus accepted that “all companies, whatever their sector of activity and whatever their size” can benefit from this postponement, said Bruno Le Maire. According to figures from the ministry, 638,000 companies have so far obtained an EMP for a total amount of 130 billion euros.

In addition, the Minister of the Economy has announced support of up to 70% of the fixed costs (rents, electricity, etc.) of certain companies. A device that only concerns the largest structures, closed for health reasons and justifying a million euros in monthly turnover. This new aid targets large hotel chains, “restaurateurs who have several restaurants in the same city”, or even bowling alleys and sports halls, detailed Bruno Le Maire. With regard to the smallest structures, excluded from this mechanism but which are particularly suffering from the crisis, the Minister of the Economy was content to postpone the question until later, announcing that he was going to “work with parliamentarians at best ways to lower that million threshold ”.

Finally, the solidarity fund, hitherto limited to 10,000 euros per month, will now be increased to 20% of turnover – within the limit of 200,000 euros. Only companies which have lost 70% of their turnover and which are directly or indirectly affected by administrative closures can claim the solidarity fund. The others, those who are not in an area affected by closures for health reasons, have been excluded since January 1.

The 100% coverage of short-time work in the most affected sectors such as hotels and restaurants, culture or even sport and ski resorts is extended by one month, until the end of February.

“Excluding partial unemployment, it is 4 billion euros per month that will be taken out of the State coffers to finance these new measures, it is enormous” notes Céline Verzeletti. “The government persists in its logic: the payment of colossal sums to companies, which for some of them do not necessarily need it, and without any conditionality whatsoever in terms of payment of dividends or guarantees on employment ”annoys the Confederal Secretary CGT. While announcements of layoffs, restructuring and relocation plans rain every day, while precariousness explodes and “the situation of young people is becoming very worrying”, this new “blank check” does not pass. “The State has a social responsibility, we know that the employers act for their own interests, but the role of the State must be to fight the precariousness which is exploding and to help small businesses on the verge of bankruptcy” continues the trade unionist. . All the more so as “this policy of unconditional public aid has never made it possible to maintain employment, as we can see every day. It does not help to revive the economy either. It is by increasing remuneration that we will revive consumption and therefore the economy. But on this chapter, nothing has happened for months ”denounces Céline Verzeletti.

In the longer term, the CGT especially fears the social consequences of such a policy. “This government has decided to empty the State and Social Security coffers to finance a recovery plan geared towards preserving the cash flow of large groups. At the same time, he continues to assert that there will be no tax increase and pursues his objective of reducing production taxes, ”explains Céline Verzeletti. “But one day,” concludes the trade unionist, “they will ask us to reimburse, by putting on the table a pension reform to make us work longer or unemployment insurance to reduce the compensation for the unemployed” …