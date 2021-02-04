Business aid Professors of Economics: Distributing direct corona subsidies to companies should already be avoided – “Too plan a subsidy policy is inefficient use of tax euros”

Officials are preparing for the third round of cost support, but experts from the Helsinki Graduate School of Economics are urging to move to corporate support for loans and guarantees.

The corona crisis therefore, a second round of cost support for companies that have lost their income is ongoing and a third round is being prepared.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilän (average) said the next round of cost support could start at the end of March.

However, a memorandum published by the Helsinki Graduate School of Economics (GSE) on Thursday urges the government to shift the focus of business support from direct to paid support.

“The third round of cost support should at least be considered very carefully and asked why it is needed instead of paid support,” says GSE professor, one of the authors of the memorandum. Otto Toivanen says.

Otto Toivanen­

In addition to Toivanen, the authors of the memorandum are GSE professors Ari Hyytinen and Niku Määttänen and a senior adviser to the Bank of Finland Tuomas Takalo. GSE is a joint unit of the University of Helsinki, Aalto University and Hanken.

For the time being, the subsidies used in the interest rate crisis are, for example, Finnvera’s loan guarantees and Industry Investment’s equity investments. Last year, the number of Finnvera’s loan guarantees increased, but the large, billions of additional financing provided by the state has not come into use.

“Companies either do not need support or, if they do, they have received cheaper support elsewhere,” Toivanen says.

In addition to cost subsidies, companies have been able to apply for direct business support through Business Finland and Ely centers. The government has also tailored its own support package for restaurants. There are no actual costs associated with these subsidies. Finnvera’s loan guarantees, on the other hand, involve a cost and a deductible related to the guarantee, which will be borne by companies and entrepreneurial owners.

The government is supported companies directly in a historical way. According to the State Treasury, which is responsible for distributing the subsidies, EUR 77.3 million has now been distributed in the second round of cost subsidies. EUR 550 million has been set aside for the round. According to Lintilä, the funds left over from the second round can also be utilized in the third round.

Toivanen believes that money would also have other uses.

“The euro has an alternative use. They can be used to hire carers, for example, or they can be returned to taxpayers. An overly planar support policy is an inefficient use of tax euros, ”says Toivanen.

At the beginning of the interest rate crisis, the outlook was very uncertain, but now, according to the GSE, the situation has already stabilized. Toivanen believes that business owners are also willing to accept paid support if they have faith in the future of their own business.

“What are the prospects for companies that are not eligible for paid money?”

Economists do not completely exclude direct business aid. In their view, subsidized payments based on selection should be favored at least in situations where there are no major externalities or where the State does not directly restrict freedom of trade.

If, on the other hand, the collapse of a company due to an interest rate crisis causes not only financial losses for the owners of the company but also a wider overall disadvantage, direct support should be considered.

The state has imposed restrictions on restaurants and events, for example. Direct support for these areas could be considered, says Toivanen of BSE.

“Not all bankruptcies are social catastrophes. We thought about it from a purely efficiency point of view. Here, there is a danger that society’s resources will be used for subsidies that are not needed, ”says Toivanen.

According to BSE direct business subsidies were also economically justified last spring, as they sought to avoid the bankruptcy of viable businesses. Due to the crisis, companies’ payment problems and cash situation could worsen very quickly.

Indeed, fewer bankruptcies have been filed during the interest rate crisis. This is partly due to an amendment to the Bankruptcy Act. The threat is that the number of bankruptcies will increase when the change is no longer continued.

Toivanen states that bankruptcies and company closures are part of a market economy. Not all business ideas are viable and sometimes the implementation of ideas is not what it should be to succeed in the market. In Toivanen’s opinion, society should not artificially breathe such businesses under the guise of the crisis.

“Of course, it has been good to prevent unnecessary liquidity contests in the interest rate crisis. Now we could use the capital for other uses and not all bankruptcies should be feared. ”

According to BSE, there is also a risk of an incentive trap in cost support. Now that the third round of support is being prepared and a fourth is being considered, companies may begin to rely on support in the future.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center).­

Cost support the criteria would be changed again for the next round. According to Lintilä, the assessment includes, for example, lowering the minimum amount of aid. You can now apply for at least 2,000 euros. At the same time, sole proprietors could perhaps also be included in the cost support.

“Cost criteria are also being considered. Especially the event area is one that needs to be better targeted, ”says Lintilä.

The next round of cost support is expected to take place in November-January. The definition of the support period is related to the fact that the State Treasury receives information related to corporate VAT from the taxpayer with a delay of about 1.5 months. Thus, if the support period were longer, the search would also be delayed.