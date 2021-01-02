Business aid Hundreds of companies are waiting for a grant from the State Treasury, where work will be done on contracts at the turn of the year

According to Timo Laitinen, Director General of the State Treasury, who is responsible for allocating cost support, the extension of discretion and changes in the support conditions will result in more applicants receiving a positive support decision.

About the corona crisis the second round of applications for cost support to help the most affected companies started on monday christmas week.

“Fortunately, the second round has got off to an excellent start, both technically and service-wise,” Timo Laitinen says.

The State Treasury hired dozens of additional hands to process new cost subsidy applications. On the first application date, December 21, the processors made a long day when the Treasury received 2,058 applications. During the day, about 400 calls were answered and 500 applications received a decision.

“They [työntekijät] decided to contract on the first day so that as many companies as possible could receive support before Christmas, ”says Laitinen.

“We get the money moving in two days, so before Christmas we paid about three million euros into the corporate accounts. The same pace has continued. ”

The second round started even more briskly than the first round of support, which began in July.

Now the flow of subsidies has subsided. On Christmas Eve, 63 companies submitted their applications and on Christmas Day, 112 companies. By the last Wednesday of the year, a total of 5,162 applications were received.

By then, the decision had been received by 2,905 companies, 863 of which received aid worth almost € 15 million.

In the first round, around € 125 million of the € 300 million earmarked for support was distributed. Cost support is part of the state’s multibillion-dollar corona subsidy pot companies.

Now, in the second round, the distribution is 550 million euros. So there is still about EUR 535 million left.

In order to distribute all the money, applications should be accepted on average every day for more than € 9 million. The average number of aid decisions approved so far has been EUR 1.3 million per day.

Multi the applicant will be disappointed. The proportion of rejected applications in the second round before the New Year was 68 per cent. In the first round, 73% of applications were rejected, with just over 3,500 of the 12,852 applicants receiving support.

The State Treasury still receives a lot of applications from companies that do not meet the conditions. For example, the turnover of many companies outside the listed industries has not decreased enough during the support period. Applications are also submitted by companies with a grant of less than the minimum of EUR 2,000.

The maximum aid per company is half a million euros and the maximum amount of aid per group in Finland is 800,000 euros.

The listed industries include, for example, hotels, catering services and staff and institutional canteens, as well as some arts, entertainment and recreation. Whereas in the previous round of cost support there were 365 industries on the list, now there are 220.

The list of industries no longer includes, for example, restaurants, cafés and bars or hairdressers.

Companies in all sectors are still eligible for cost support. If the company does not operate in the listed sectors, the aid is discretionary.

The first after the round, it was decided to improve the support. Now the turnover of the aid applicant may be less than EUR 20,000 during the aid period, ie several small companies are covered by the aid. The support period is longer, June-October, and the definition of reimbursable costs has been extended.

“Reforms or improvements to the law have resulted in a greater proportion of applicants being covered by compensation.”

According to Laitinen, for example, numerous applications have been received from restaurant companies and support has also been distributed to them on a discretionary basis. If the company is not in one of the listed industries, the aid will examine the company’s turnover decline in July-October this year.

Before the turn of the year, companies in the catering industry received the largest amount of second-round subsidies, ie about EUR 1.9 million.

Cost support and other corona business subsidies have been aimed at preventing bankruptcies. The state has also introduced other tools for this purpose. Earnings-related pension contributions have been reduced and the Bankruptcy Act has been amended temporarily.

The number of bankruptcies has decreased significantly from last year. According to Statistics Finland, 2,045 bankruptcies were initiated in January – November 2020. It is 16.8 percent, or 414 bankruptcies less than in the corresponding period in 2019.

“I believe that all actors have a common will and goal in making the Finnish business community survive the corona situation,” says Laitinen.

The application period for the second round of corporate cost support ends on February 26.