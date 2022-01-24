WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. business activity grew at its slowest pace in 18 months in January, as a spike in Covid-19 infections during the U.S. winter worsened factory worker shortages, although demand remained unchanged. strong.

Data firm IHS Markit said on Monday that the preliminary reading of its composite PMI index, which tracks activity in the manufacturing and services sectors, dropped to 50.8 this month from 57.0 in December.

This was the lowest level since July 2020. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the private sector.

(By Lucia Mutikani)

