WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. business activity accelerated to an 11-month high in April, according to a survey on Friday that was at odds with growing signs that the economy is in danger of going into a tailspin. into recession as higher interest rates cool demand.

S&P Global said its preliminary US Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, rose to 53.5 this month. That was the highest level since last May and followed a final reading of 52.3 in March.

It is the third consecutive month that the PMI has been above 50, indicating growth in the private sector. Survey data was collected from April 12 to 20.

But other data are increasingly painting a grimmer picture. The job market is cooling off, retail sales are falling and manufacturing production is falling, leading most economists to predict a recession as early as the second half of this year.

Banks have tightened lending, which could make credit less accessible for households and small businesses. Surveys from the Institute of Purchasing Managers, which have a longer history, suggested a loss of momentum in the vast services sector in March and a significant deterioration in manufacturing conditions.

The survey’s measure of new orders received by private companies rose to 53.2 this month, also the highest reading since last May, from 50.8 in March. The increase, which occurred in the services and manufacturing sectors, meant that inflationary pressures increased this month. The survey’s measure of prices paid by businesses for inputs rose to 61.2 from 59.8 in March.

“This increase helps explain why core inflation has been stubbornly elevated at 5.6% and points to a possible recovery, or at least some tightening, in consumer price inflation,” said Chris Williamson, chief economist at business from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Companies also increased headcount, with companies reporting that vacancies were being filled more easily.

The survey’s preliminary service sector PMI rose to 53.7, its highest reading in a year from 52.6 in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the services PMI to fall to 51.5.

The survey’s manufacturing PMI rose to a six-month high of 50.4 from 49.2 in March. Economists had forecast the index at 49. New orders rose, ending six straight months of contraction.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani)