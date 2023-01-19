The south and east of the country woke up this morning to an unexpectedly white world, which causes problems, especially on the highway. Rijkswaterstaat reports the busiest morning rush hour since 2019 due to slipperiness, with almost 690 kilometers of traffic jams. It is especially busy in the south of the country. Snowplows will be used there for the first time this winter.

The peak of the morning rush hour was at 07:50. The old traffic jam record of this year was 572 kilometers. In addition to the slipperiness, Rijkswaterstaat also cites extra crowds due to the public transport strike as a cause.

Some winter precipitation was predicted, but the 1 to 4 centimeters of snow that fell comes as a surprise. The morning rush hour started early due to the snow in Brabant, Limburg, Gelderland and Overijssel. Especially around Eindhoven it is busy and accidents happen. So much snow has fallen there that trucks on the N2 ring road could not always move forward.

Up to four inches of snow fell in some places. It is expected that it will not last long. The winter showers move away to Germany in the first hours of the morning and the snow melts in the course of the morning. The sun breaks through from the west and it warms up to about 6 degrees by the sea and 2 degrees in Limburg. See also Doctors without Borders offers emergency aid in Ter Apel: 'Conditions inhumane'





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Rain has fallen in other parts of the country and roads may be slippery due to freezing roads. The KNMI has set code yellow and expects that the risk of slipperiness will have passed after 10 a.m.

Road users still have to be careful, especially during the morning rush hour, even though Rijkswaterstaat has sprinkled extensively on many motorways. In Southeast Brabant, the snow blades are being removed from the storage for the first time this winter. Although Rijkswaterstaat was surprised by the severity of the snow, road authorities were prepared for this, says a spokesman. Before 6 a.m., a truck arrived there, which immediately heralded further problems on the roads around Eindhoven. Things also went wrong on the A27 towards Utrecht and on the A73 around Roermond. In the rest of the country, the rush hour is not too bad and we mainly see usual traffic jams, according to Rijkswaterstaat. See also German Ironman series breaks: There is no gold in Hawaii



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Next days

Added to this is the public transport strike, as a result of which more people get into the car than usual. Thousands of bus drivers, train drivers and conductors in regional transport are on strike today and tomorrow after a failed collective bargaining agreement. This does not apply to the cities of The Hague, Rotterdam and Amsterdam, where staff have their own collective labor agreement. But for the carriers Arriva, Transdev, Qbuzz, EBS, Keolis, RET Bus, Hermes and Connexxion. Probably not everything is flat, but public transport is very unpredictable.

In addition to regional transport, transport employees are also on strike. See also Student arrested a year after forcing a plane to land

That, in combination with the weather, also ensures a busy rush hour forecast for tomorrow. Although it is normally a bit quieter on Fridays. Tonight the chance of some winter showers with rain, hail and snow will increase again. They also mainly fall in the south and around the Veluwe, Weerplaza expects. A few showers are possible across the country tonight. This can make it smooth again locally. Code yellow also applies then, from 9 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: