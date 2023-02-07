The strike in regional transport had an impact on traffic jams, according to a spokesman for the ANWB. But what also played a role is that accidents had happened at crucial junctions and Tuesday is a busy day on the road anyway.

The evening rush hour is now on its way back, reports Rijkswaterstaat. The traffic information service counted 556 kilometers of traffic jams and calls that ‘quite busy’. “It is still noticeable in some places.”

Last year, the counter of the busiest evening rush hour stood at more than 1220 kilometers of traffic jams.

