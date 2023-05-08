Those who step out of the door on Tuesday would do well to bring an umbrella or put on a rain suit. It may rain all day. Rijkswaterstaat is already warning on social media channels for a busier rush hour than usual.

,,You cannot escape the rain tomorrow”, those are the words of Weerplaza weatherman Michiel Severin. It will be wet, wetter, wettest on Tuesday. It won’t rain so much, but it will rain for a long time and a lot. That means that between 10 and 20 mm of rain will fall. The morning rush hour will also be affected by the weather tomorrow. “Maybe even the evening rush hour, that depends on how slowly the rain area moves across the country.” Rijkswaterstaat already warns on social media for a morning and evening rush hour that will be heavier than usual and it is usually busier on Tuesday.

It won’t stop raining after Tuesday. “It doesn’t get much better on Wednesday. Even then we have to deal with rainy weather, with some sun in between. Thursday is also all about showers. It won’t get drier until the weekend.” And after the weekend? Severin: ,,Showers again.” See also Venezuelan opposition denounces “imposition” of 20 new Supreme Court magistrates

Although the temperature now fits better with spring, we are having a pretty wet spring. ,,March was wet, April was wet and May also seems to be a wet month. We just haven’t had a really dry period yet.”

ahead of the drought

Incidentally, it is not very bad that it rains so much, Severin explains. “In recent years we started with a dry spring and then a dry summer. Now, with all that rain, we at least have a head start on the drought.”

On Sunday, the KNMI announced code yellow for heavy rainfall in parts of the country. Locally there was so much precipitation that the sewage system could no longer cope. This already happened on Saturday in Haren in Groningen, on Sunday several places in Brabant, Gelderland and North Holland were affected. In Amsterdam, train traffic was disrupted by a lightning strike.

The KNMI warns of bad weather via color codes, but why do they do that and does it make sense?: See also Ukraine's Attorney General says 90 children were killed in war



Watch our news videos in the playlist below: