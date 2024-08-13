The corner of Knickerbocker Avenue and Starr Street points to another corner where four languid, blissful, drunk men spend most of their days. They make sounds in Spanish, but the distance makes it indistinguishable where they come from: Puerto Rican? Dominican? Mexican? Bushwick has long been a Latino neighborhood, and not so long ago Bushwick was a Latino neighborhood. hipsters whites who silently accommodate themselves, for the moment, to Latin American ways.

Bushwick is among Brooklyn’s new cultural centers, where street art enthusiasts can find some of the best examples of street art. Anadolu (Anadolu via Getty Images)

By the 1960s, Bushwick already had a Latino population. Puerto Ricans and poor African Americans made up the majority of the inhabitants. They were difficult years: the neighborhood burned down in the famous fires of the 1970s. Then, some stayed and others left; the buildings were emptied and those same buildings were filled with crack addicts. Bushwick was the remains of the city, accumulated garbage, rust, neglect. But the photographer Meryl Meislerwho was then a teacher at a local public school, took a series of photographs that honored the truth of the landscape. Alongside it all, a life continued that insisted on being lived. Children, friends, and families in a war landscape that was taken for granted. The Latinos and African Americans who had insisted on staying in Bushwick.

By 2000, it was a Latino neighborhood. According to NYU’s Furman Center, 68% of the population was of Hispanic origin, while 20% was black. Fidel Cortés, a Mexican resident and ice cream vendor in the neighborhood, tells how he saw this reality: “I arrived in 2001 when my father brought me to this country, this whole area was Puerto Rican, everywhere. In the building where we lived there were also Puerto Ricans, SW Everyone left this area and about five years ago all the Ecuadorian people started to arrive: a lot of Ecuadorians, that’s all, that’s all. I think that all those who lived in Queens started to move here. One, the other, that’s all, that’s all, they find a lot of Ecuadorian people. Encebollados here, encebollados there. There are very few Mexicans left.”

The line of progress sweeps away what gets in its way, and Bushwick would begin to suffer the mechanisms of gentrification as this century progressed. According to the report Bushwick: emerging innovations in a dramatically gentrified neighborhood There are two factors that have allowed this phenomenon to happen: the neighborhood’s position in relation to Manhattan and the economic vulnerability of its inhabitants. The blow began to be felt after the economic crisis of 2008. The rate of foreclosures began to rise significantly, rising rents and stagnant wages displaced some and brought others in.

In Maria Hernandez Park, whites sit on the grass, sunbathing. Latinos sit on benches or stand with their fruit and ice cream carts in the shade. The world of one another is confusing. Sometimes preachers arrive with loudspeakers, handing out salvation in Spanish. Sometimes there are only used clothes for sale. They don’t seem like two worlds facing each other, but rather conveniently accommodated.

According to the anthropologist Amanda Ortegathe process of gentrification is divided into three stages. In the first, there is the arrival of marginal gentrifiers: students, artists, and migrants from other cities looking for affordable living space. In the second, the neighborhood changes, it begins to make itself known, businesses are set up and the effect is obvious: rents go up, the neighborhood becomes ready for the new and displaces the old. “In the third stage — the current stage of gentrification in Bushwick — wealthier residents arrive, the real estate ownership structure changes (with new owners and real estate companies buying buildings speculatively), tenants suffer not only rent increases but also harassment, and a new demand for services and amenities arises from the newcomers,” he says in The Disputed Neighborhood: Gentrification of East Williamsburg and Identity in the Shared Space.

A woman walks past a closed storefront that was once Joe and Mary’s restaurant on July 9, 2021 on Knickerbocker Avenue in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn. Andrew Lichtenstein (Corbis via Getty Images)

Even so, the homeland is asserted, it is made to appear in a theater of spectators who try to continue the life where they were or where they would like to be. Now, more than any other flag, the Ecuadorian flag appears. The social and political crisis in Ecuador has unleashed a new wave of immigrants. Relatives, acquaintances and strangers arrive, ask and search until they reach where they belong. The Ecuadorian flags are the beacon. They are installed in front of the door of every establishment. Restaurants serving onions, greengrocers, junk shops and bakeries. In a country like this, in a city like this, business is the homeland.

According to recent research by the NYU Furman Center 2022an estimated 94,423 people lived in Bushwick, of whom 42.6% identified themselves as Hispanic, 26.1% as white, 20.1% as black, and 6.4% as Asian. Seventy percent of the migrants who have arrived at shelters in the last two years are Latin American. The majority come from Venezuela (41%), Ecuador (17%), and Colombia (9%).

Víctor Anazco has been working for five years in one of the best-known encebollados restaurants in the neighborhood. “I imagine it is because of the situation in the country, because it is very bad. The rent has gone up a lot, there has been a lot of migration, there are many Latinos who are looking for apartments. Up to three, four, even five people can stay in one room. Sometimes they come closer, maybe if there is work, if there is some work to do, cachulito to make or clean some windows because there is a shortage of work.”

An Ecuadorian passerby replies, annoyed: “I don’t live here anymore, everything here is very expensive and there is no work. Now there are only Venezuelans.” Minutes later, Angelina Zaragoza, who has been selling fried food for 21 years on the same corner, says that “there is no business anymore. Many Ecuadorians who don’t buy, they don’t spend, they want everything for free, they don’t consume. They buy from their own people, they don’t buy anything. And, since they raised the rent, many Mexicans have already left here.”

Latin Americans notice each other. They fight for work spaces when the wave of migration from one country threatens some and displaces others. Edwin Pullutasig, who opened an Ecuadorian bakery two years ago and has lived in Bushwick for seven years, believes that competition is positive. “When I arrived, it was calmer, there were fewer people, there weren’t as many restaurants. Right now, they have opened some, for example, here they opened one upstairs, they opened another one that is Colombian, here they opened another one that is Ecuadorian, that is, there has been a lot of business, but everything is fine, as they say. In part it is good because in the end competition also makes one do better things, one improves oneself and does new things because one has competition.”

A person walks down the sidewalk with an empty shopping cart on May 7, 2020 in the Bushwick neighborhood. Stephanie Keith (Getty Images)

North Americans go unnoticed. There is nothing in dispute with them, or not directly, because they are driven by a very different current of water: income. They can pay what Latinos cannot. report Bushwick: emerging innovations in a dramatically gentrified neighborhood He says that in Bushwick there is a dual social structure, there is talk of ‘the two Bushwicks’.

“On the one hand, there is the Hispanic population, long-term residents who can be characterized as being notably immigrants, low-income, Spanish-speaking and relatively older. Many of them are small business owners and are undocumented immigrants. On the other hand, there are the gentrifiers. The newcomers are mainly young, English-speaking people and of the generationmillennialThey have a strong visual presence, identifiable through public art, art studios, bars and cafes, as well as through racial and age markers. Most of them are white and young students or professionals. They are not wealthy, although they tend to have higher levels of educational qualifications, racial and linguistic privilege, and greater employment opportunities.”

In the apartment where Edwin Pullutasig lives, the rent has gone up. Three years ago he paid $2,400 for a two-bedroom apartment, now he pays $3,000 and something. Five years ago Fidel Cortés paid $1,500 and now he pays more than $2,500. “It has changed a lot, that is why many people have left these areas. Many white people moved here, that is why the rents went up. We are already thinking of moving because we are paying too much rent.”

In Bushwick, the economy is boosted every day. It is a trendy neighborhood, with life day and night, there are people for all hours and tastes. Fidel has a line every Sunday to buy ice cream from him. “Now I would say that almost 60 or 70% are white people. Since they made some videos of us, people already know more or less what we are selling, because before they would just pass by us, but it didn’t attract attention, they didn’t care what we were selling.”

It is said that the gentrification of Bushwick is coming just as it came to Williamsburg and is coming to other areas of the city. For now, the remaining Latinos insist on staying, whether living or selling, there they are.