From: Emmanuel Zylla

Simply change the gender entry and the name at the registry office: the federal government is introducing the Self-Determination Act.

Berlin – According to Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) is the self-determination law that has now been passed for “a small group of people for whom it is of great importance,” he explained in the “Morgenmagazin” from ZDF on Wednesday (23 August) before the decision in the Federal Cabinet. The federal government is fulfilling a “constitutional mandate” because the current legal situation has been criticized by the Federal Constitutional Court. Buschmann believes that the law now enables a fair and more dignified treatment of the persons concerned, “for whom we are now making life a little easier”. It is a “little bit of tolerance that we as an open society can allow ourselves”.

The Federal Cabinet has now passed the draft of the Self-Determination Act. Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Green) on Wednesday after the decision. Criticism of the self-determination law comes mainly from the Union and the AfD.

In May, Buschmann was targeted by left-wing extremists, who accused him of “massively transphobic influence on the draft self-determination law” and daubed his house in Gelsenkirchen.

Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) sees the new Self-Determination Act above all as a relief for those affected to be able to live out their identity with dignity and unbureaucratically. © Britta Pedersen/dpa

Buschmann: Self-determination law enables more dignified dealings with those affected

The Transsexuals Act, which has existed since 1981, is being revised with the new Self-Determination Act. Many of those affected found the Transsexuals Act humiliating. So far, two psychological reports and a decision from the responsible district court were necessary for those affected. “Imagine you go to the office. They want to live their lives and not harm anyone. Then you will be asked about your sexual preferences and what underwear you are wearing,” said Buschmann, explaining the unpleasant situation of those affected in the past.

The new law makes the bureaucracy at registry offices easier for trans, intersex and non-binary people, because they only have to do a little paperwork if they want to change their first name or gender in the civil status register.

In the case of young people under the age of 14, the parents will in future take care of the formalities at the registry office. If the offspring is over 14, parents must submit a declaration of consent. In family hardship cases, the family court can decide with a view to the best interests of the child.

Buschmann comments on the criticism of the Self-Determination Act

In response to criticism that the law could be abused, for example because young people under the age of 18 could change their gender without a consultation, Buschmann replied: “First of all, it is the parents who protect against making an immature, hasty decision. I am firmly convinced that the vast majority of parents seriously and carefully ask themselves: ‘What is best for my child’.”

Another criticism was that the law could be abused by men to gain access to places reserved for women, such as women’s restrooms, houses or saunas. Buschmann pointed out that operators can still decide who gets access to their premises. However, cases of this kind would occur “very rarely in practice”.

Buschmann explained that the bill is not about abolishing biological sex or eliminating a distinction between men and women. Affected citizens should only be able to live their identity openly in relation to the state. (dpa / Emmanuel Zylla)