Home page politics

divide

“It would be difficult to justify enforcing the compulsory vaccination with physical force”: Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Is there a general compulsory vaccination? If so, Justice Minister Buschmann does not want to control them using a national register.

Berlin – Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann relies on random checks and fines for violations in the case of the introduction of a corona vaccination obligation.

However, he is skeptical about the establishment of a national vaccination register. “I am always reluctant to use national registers that store data on the entire population,” said the FDP politician to the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”. Data protectionists feared that the state would gain extensive access to all health data of citizens. Setting up such a register would also take time.

“It is therefore most likely to first check the evidence on a random basis and impose a fine if someone does not comply with this obligation. Anything else would probably take too long, ”said Buschmann. The introduction of the 3G rule in public transport also worked in the same way. “We should also not forget that many people obey the law not only because they fear sanctions, but because they are convinced that the law is binding. Orderly coexistence would not be possible otherwise. The state cannot and should not control everyone and everything at all times. “

more on the subject Hamilton and Mercedes on the Bosphorus against impostor syndrome Can employees accept gifts without hesitation? Entry form for Turkey vacation: how to fill it out correctly

From Buschmann’s point of view, compulsory vaccination could be justified if the heavy burdens on individual freedom and the heavy medical, emotional and social burdens of the pandemic could be ended in this way. A majority of constitutional lawyers is also of the opinion that an obligation to vaccinate can be constitutionally justified. “On the other hand, it would be difficult to justify enforcing the compulsory vaccination with physical coercion. Therefore, from my point of view, it would be conceivable to levy a fine instead, as we know it from other European countries. “

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt said that Buschmann’s statements sounded “like a rejection of a general compulsory vaccination by the federal government”. A vaccination requirement is not enforceable or controllable without a vaccination register. “Or is Mr. Buschmann trying to withdraw the legal basis for an intentional lack of enforceability and controllability of an obligation to vaccinate?” Dpa