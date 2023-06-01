Bushiroad announced the event Bushiroad Games Presentation 2023 for the next July 27th, from 12:00 to 14:00, Italian time. The live event will be held at Hisoken Theater in Taito City, Tokyo. New titles of the company will be presented, including MACROSS Shooting Insightalready announced. Here is the complete list of featured titles.
- Bang Dream! Girls Band Party!
- Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days
- D4DJ Groovy Mix
- Kimi ga Mita Stage e (by ARGONAVIS)
- Goblin SlayerAnother Adventurer: Nightmare Feast
- Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 MIRACLE LIVE!
- MACROSS Shooting Insight
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – Quest of Memories
- Rear Sekai
- Revue Starlight
