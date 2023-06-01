Bushiroad announced the event Bushiroad Games Presentation 2023 for the next July 27th, from 12:00 to 14:00, Italian time. The live event will be held at Hisoken Theater in Taito City, Tokyo. New titles of the company will be presented, including MACROSS Shooting Insightalready announced. Here is the complete list of featured titles.

Bang Dream! Girls Band Party!

Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days

D4DJ Groovy Mix

Kimi ga Mita Stage e (by ARGONAVIS)

(by ARGONAVIS) Goblin SlayerAnother Adventurer: Nightmare Feast

Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 MIRACLE LIVE!

MACROSS Shooting Insight

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – Quest of Memories

Rear Sekai

Revue Starlight

Source: Bushiroad Street Gematsu