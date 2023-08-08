Iis the Berlin rapper Fler broke? “No,” he says on the phone on Tuesday. “But even if I’m broke tomorrow, I’m still cooler than most rappers out there.” To underline this, he shortly afterwards sends photos of himself posing in front of an expensive Mercedes with banknotes in his hand. That proves little, but his archenemy Bushido probably doesn’t like to see such photos.

According to one Report of the “daily mirror” from Monday with the headline “Is the Berlin rapper broke?” Bushido has obtained an arrest warrant against Fler. The background is that Fler does not pay debts to Bushido, according to a letter from the Schöneberg district court, Fler should have given information about his assets at an appointment last May. He did not appear for this, which is why, at the request of Bushido, arrest was ordered “against the debtor Fler” “in order to force the submission of an asset report”.

But why is Fler still running around freely? The 41-year-old rapper calls the report “lurid”. It is true that there is an arrest warrant. But he got a new appointment in September, when he should give a bailiff information about his assets – and the arrest warrant would only take effect if he didn’t appear there. “So I can still think about what I’m going to tell him.”

Bailiffs want to avoid unnecessary fuss

In the letter from the bailiff, which is available to the FAZ, he states that he has been commissioned to arrest Fler to force the asset disclosure. In order to avoid unnecessary attention, the rapper should please appear on September 6th and provide information about his assets. If he doesn’t show up, he’ll have to credit himself with an arrest.







But why didn’t Fler just disclose his assets in May? “Because I don’t want Bushido to get his money right away.” How much money is it? “I don’t even know that, nothing wild.” When asked repeatedly, Fler speaks of a few 10,000 euros, which he finds “ridiculous”. The debts are primarily a consequence of a civil court case about the song “Noname”, in which Fler Bushido and his family had offended. Bushido took legal action against it, and in December 2019 the Munich I Regional Court prohibited Fler from claiming that Bushido was not the biological father of his children. Fler had to release a new version of the song.

According to Fler, however, Bushido observed violations of the ban imposed and therefore enforced fines. “He’s now going after his lawyers because he lost at the rap level,” says Fler. In addition, the debt is about naming rights. In 2021, Fler was banned by a court from selling albums under the name “Carlo Cokxxx Nutten” because the trademark rights belong to Bushido. Bushido and Fler released the first “Carlo Cokxxx Nutten” album together at the beginning of their careers in 2002. Bushido later made a series out of it with changing rap partners.

When will Bushido get the money from Fler? “When he has paid his debts to Ali Bumaye,” says Fler. Ali Bumaye is a rapper formerly signed to Bushido’s label. He is also the cousin of Arafat Abou-Chaker. Bushido has been arguing with him in court for years.