Devastating bushfires are once again raging in Australia. © James Ross/dpa

Devastating bushfires put emergency services in Australia on alert. Authorities say the worst is yet to come.

Melbourne – While the Experts about the weather situation in the coming days Although there is disagreement in Germany, the situation in Australia is clear: in many parts of the country it is sunny, hot and dry. As is often the case at this time of year, severe bush fires are blazing again this year. The southeast of Australia has been particularly affected for days. According to the authorities, the worst is apparently still to come.

“Catastrophic conditions”: evacuation started after bushfires in Australia

On Tuesday (February 27), the AAP news agency wrote, citing the authorities, that the extreme heat coupled with strong winds could lead to “catastrophic conditions” in the next few days. The danger is particularly high in the Wimmera region west of Melbourne and in five other regions of the state of Victoria where there is severe drought.

Tens of thousands of residents in the Wimmera region in southeastern Australia should, if possible, seek safety by Wednesday morning (local time). “I would leave by lunchtime at the latest as the weather conditions get pretty bad after 12 p.m.,” warned local fire chief Jason Heffernan, advising evacuation. Temperatures well above 40 degrees are expected in some cases.

Bushfires in Australia: “Most dangerous day in recent years” in Victoria

Victoria state premier Jacinta Allan said it was “probably one of the most dangerous days Victoria has seen in recent years”. As a precaution, almost 100 schools and kindergartens will remain closed on Wednesday. As a precautionary measure, three national parks were also closed to visitors, including the popular Grampians National Park. More than 60 firefighting aircraft are ready for deployment.

According to the Australian broadcaster 9Newsthe worst fires since then are looming in the region devastating “black summer” of 2019/2020. At that time, weeks of bushfires devastated more than twelve million hectares of land, and countless animals were injured, killed or driven from their habitats.

Fires out of control: Severe bushfires also in western Australia

A serious fire has currently been raging around the city of Ballarat for days and is still not under control. More than 20,000 hectares of land and six houses have already fallen victim to the flames.

There is also a fire in the West Down Under. On Tuesday, residents of the small town of Australind, south of Perth, were urged to seek safety. A bush fire had gotten out of control. The situation was life-threatening, the newspaper quoted The West Australian the emergency services. The fire brigade is fighting the flames both on the ground and from the air.

The changes of the Climates have been clearly felt in Australia for years. From warm seas to droughts, floods to devastating fires, Australia is suffering from climate change. (ph/dpa)