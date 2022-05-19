Former president oversaw US invasion of Iraqi territory in 2003; confrontation claimed thousands of victims

Former US President George W. Bush confused Ukraine with Iraq during a speech criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invasion. “One man’s decision to launch a totally unwarranted and brutal invasion of Iraq.”he said, before correcting himself: “I mean in Ukraine… and in Iraq too”.

Afterwards, the politician attributed the mistake to his 75 years, making the audience laugh. Watch (39s):

Former President George W. Bush: “The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean of Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/UMwNMwMnmX — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 19, 2022

Bush oversaw the 2003 invasion of Iraq in retaliation for the September 11, 2001, offensives. More than 4,000 US troops and hundreds of thousands of Iraqi civilians have died in two decades of war.

The American spoke at an event at his institute, at Southern Methodist University, in Dallas (Texas), on Wednesday (May 18, 2022). The event addressed issues such as democracy and US election security, in light of concerns around former President Donald Trump’s refusal to admit defeat to President Joe Biden in the November 2020 election and the insurrection on Capitol Hill in January. last year.

In his speech, the American politician once again compared the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, to Winston Churchill, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom during World War II.

“The way countries conduct elections is indicative of how their leaders treat their own people and how nations behave towards other nations. And nowhere is this more clearly displayed than in Ukraine.”, said the former president.

According to Bush, Zelensky is a “nice guy” and “the 21st century Churchill”, democratically elected to lead the defense of his country.