Buses with security forces, special equipment and army trucks were pulled together on Sunday, October 18, in the center of Minsk. Reported by REN TV…

At present, Independence Square is fenced off with metal fences, along the perimeter of which policemen are on duty. The Stolitsa underground shopping center has been closed, and other gathering places popular with the opposition have been cordoned off.

A column of water cannons and “Rubezh” barrage vehicles passed to the center of Minsk along Independence Avenue. The traffic on the streets adjacent to the avenue is blocked.

Opposition supporters intend to gather around 14:00 Moscow time near the metro stations “Ploshchad Lenina” and “Pervomayskaya”, and then march along Partizansky Avenue.

The traditional Saturday “women’s” march took place in Minsk yesterday. Several dozen women took part in it. Then a procession of students took place. In total, 58 people were detained in the country for violating the legislation on holding mass actions.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, the current head of state, Alexander Lukashenko, won. Those who disagreed with this result took to the streets, and mass protests have not subsided to this day.

Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya did not recognize the election results and called on the international community to support the demonstrators. The EU and the USA were considered illegitimate President Lukashenko.