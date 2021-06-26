Health allows, as of this Sunday, that in cars can travel up to four passengers who do not live together
Health will eliminate, as of this Sunday, the capacity limitations in public transport in the Region.
Buses, trains and the tram will return to normality prior to the pandemic, although the use of the mask will continue to be mandatory. As for vehicles with up to nine seats, the maximum number of passengers will be two people per row unless they are all living together, in which case there will be no occupancy limit. Therefore,
In a tourism, up to four people who do not live together can travel, always with a mask. Until now, a maximum of 80% of the capacity was allowed in public transport, but with the Order that comes into force tomorrow, the occupation may be one hundred percent.
The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, announced these new measures on Friday, which will be published today in the Official Gazette of the Region (Borm) and will come into effect tomorrow. At the beginning of the week, the Murcia City Council again asked the Ministry to eliminate the limitations on transport capacity. The Councilor for Sustainable Mobility and Road Cleaning, Carmen Fructuoso, assured that the Region was the only community that maintained these restrictions, something that she described as “incomprehensible.”
Mask obligation
Finally, the limits on capacity disappear, although passengers must continue to wear a mask both inside transport and on platforms, as established by the new regulations approved by the central government, which comes into force today. Where it will no longer be necessary to wear a mask is on the street or in other open spaces, unless there are crowds that prevent guaranteeing the distance of one and a half meters between people.
The Health Minister urged the population to take the mask with them and put it on “in crowded areas” to prevent new outbreaks. “The risk still exists,” he warned. An example of this is the “relevant” increase in infections among those under 30 years of age in recent weeks in the Region.
Juan José Pedreño recalled that the mask will have to continue to be used not only in all indoor spaces, but also in large outdoor events in which the attendees are standing, or a minimum distance of one and a half meters between the participants is not respected. seating.
Fewer doses of Pfizer and more of Moderna in July
The Region of Murcia will receive 59,670 weekly doses from Pfizer starting next week compared to the nearly 83,000 that have arrived in the last batches, according to the Health Minister, Juan José Pedreño, reported yesterday. This decrease will be partially offset by an increase in Moderna’s shipments. Specifically, 20,000 weekly doses of this vaccine will arrive in the Region during the first half of July, and 22,000 a week in the final stretch of the month. July will be decisive in achieving group immunity anxiety. At the moment, 714,092 Murcians (47.2% of the region’s population) have received at least one dose, and 457,479 (30.3%) have already completed the regimen. Among those over 40 years of age, 85% are protected with at least the first puncture, and 46.3% have received both inoculations.
By age group, the coverage of the first dose among Murcians aged 40 to 49 is 67.6%, while 67.4% of the population aged 50 to 59 has completed the regimen. The so-called essential groups (teachers, policemen) have already been vaccinated “mostly” with the second dose.
