Health will eliminate, as of this Sunday, the capacity limitations in public transport in the Region.

Buses, trains and the tram will return to normality prior to the pandemic, although the use of the mask will continue to be mandatory. As for vehicles with up to nine seats, the maximum number of passengers will be two people per row unless they are all living together, in which case there will be no occupancy limit. Therefore,

In a tourism, up to four people who do not live together can travel, always with a mask. Until now, a maximum of 80% of the capacity was allowed in public transport, but with the Order that comes into force tomorrow, the occupation may be one hundred percent.

The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, announced these new measures on Friday, which will be published today in the Official Gazette of the Region (Borm) and will come into effect tomorrow. At the beginning of the week, the Murcia City Council again asked the Ministry to eliminate the limitations on transport capacity. The Councilor for Sustainable Mobility and Road Cleaning, Carmen Fructuoso, assured that the Region was the only community that maintained these restrictions, something that she described as “incomprehensible.”

Mask obligation



Finally, the limits on capacity disappear, although passengers must continue to wear a mask both inside transport and on platforms, as established by the new regulations approved by the central government, which comes into force today. Where it will no longer be necessary to wear a mask is on the street or in other open spaces, unless there are crowds that prevent guaranteeing the distance of one and a half meters between people.

The Health Minister urged the population to take the mask with them and put it on “in crowded areas” to prevent new outbreaks. “The risk still exists,” he warned. An example of this is the “relevant” increase in infections among those under 30 years of age in recent weeks in the Region.

Juan José Pedreño recalled that the mask will have to continue to be used not only in all indoor spaces, but also in large outdoor events in which the attendees are standing, or a minimum distance of one and a half meters between the participants is not respected. seating.