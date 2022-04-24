News in sight for the transport sector with the arrival of the month of May. In fact, according to the government’s provisions, the Green Pass to access buses, trains, airplanes but also ships and coaches. The new directive does not only concern the green certificate issued upon completion of the vaccination (and booster) cycle but also that which was issued following a negative swab. On the other hand, there is no derogation for the use of masks on board the vehicles, both for those in service on long-distance routes, and for local public transport.

It is still unclear whether it will need to be used the FFP2, or you can move on to surgery: from this point of view the latter are less expensive but the risk is that someone wears them incorrectly, perhaps under the nose, favoring the spread of the virus. The experts of the Ministry of Health are inclined to push for the maintenance of the obligation of FFP2. Important news also for tourism, with the stop at the Green Pass in Hotels and Bed & Breakfasts, the same goes for museums. Here the obligation to wear a mask could be maintained even if it is possible that this rule will expire as early as May.