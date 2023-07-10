Genoa – Hours of queuing, endless queues in cars and – when everything seems to be resolved following the reopening of the motorway – horses also appear in the middle of the road, in the heart of Nervi.

It sounds like a joke but it’s all true: yes, because following the accident on the A12 a heavy vehicle transporting horses got stuck in the park district. In order to allow the maneuvers in the heart of via Oberdan, allowing the carriageway to be freed up, it was necessary to get the horses off the trailer in order to lighten the vehicle.

Genoa, horses for a walk in the streets of Nervi after the closure of the A12





The driver, helped by some Nerviesi, let the animals graze in the flowerbeds of Piazza Duca degli Abruzzi.